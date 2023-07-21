From: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service know that access to America’s public lands increases your quality of life. National wildlife refuges across the country offer quality opportunities to connect with special places in a variety of ways. Before any activity can be allowed on a national wildlife refuge, we must first evaluate that use through a compatibility determination.
The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is updating and reevaluating to what extent and how environmental education and interpretation occurs on the refuge. We are seeking public comment on the reevaluation of this use on the refuge. You are invited to review the draft compatibility determination document that includes our justification and analysis. Environmental education and interpretation have been conducted on the refuge since it was established in the 1920s and were evaluated and found compatible in 2006. There are no use changes to these existing programs occurring under this reevaluation, although this draft does identify potential construction of a new visitor contact station in the McGregor District of the refuge as a compatible use. Environmental education and interpretation are priority public uses and provide unique experiences to visitors helping them to connect with nature and the natural ecosystem. These uses also help fulfill the mission of the National Wildlife Refuge System and the purposes of the refuge. The document is available beginning July 18, 2023, for 30 days.
The draft compatibility determination is available in print at the refuge’s district offices. The draft compatibility determination is also available electronically on the refuge website: tinyurl.com/46z9wa56. You can contact the refuge at 507-494-6221 or stephanie_edeler@fws.gov to request either printed or electronic copies and provide comments. Please let us know if you need the document in an alternative format.
Across the country, national wildlife refuges provide additional recreational opportunities for the public where it is compatible with refuge purposes. The refuge provides outstanding environmental education and interpretation opportunities due to the diversity of wildlife and habitat on the refuge and the range of environmental issues faced. These uses bring an understanding and appreciation of the refuge and the Mississippi River. We look forward to hearing your thoughts and moving to the next stage of review.
