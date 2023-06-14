Great River Shakespeare Festival is thrilled to announce the 20th Anniversary Gala Fundraiser, set to take place on July 9 from 5-10 p.m. at the Kryzsko Commons Ballroom and Solarium at Winona State University. This event will celebrate the fun and the memories we have made over the last 20 years of enriching people’s lives by creating dynamic, clearly understood productions of Shakespeare and other playwrights who celebrate the spoken word.
The evening's program will feature an array of activities including games, videos, a live band, and both a silent and live auction. From the moment guests arrive, they will be immersed in Shakespearean jokes, puns, and insults! Grab a drink and create your own Shakespearean insult in the solarium then take a picture with props from past shows! Don’t forget to bid on some silent auction items during cocktail hour! The gala will also include a live auction where attendees will have the chance to bid on unique memorabilia, like the Sea Turtle from the 2017 production of “Shipwrecked!”
Tickets are $100 and include cocktail hour, dinner, and dancing as well as the games and activities planned! All proceeds from the auctions and ticket sales will directly help the Great River Shakespeare Festival continue their educational programs, support young artists, and create professional productions that bring people together to enjoy the arts in the Winona community and beyond.
To purchase tickets visit the main page of the Great River Shakespeare Festival website, grsf.org. Please RSVP and pick your entrée by June 26th! Feel free to contact the Great River Shakespeare Festival at boxoffice@grsf.org or 507-474-7900 with any questions.
Great River Shakespeare Festival is a nonprofit, professional Equity theatre company in Winona dedicated to dynamic, clearly understood productions of Shakespeare’s plays alongside extensive education and community outreach programs, and comprehensive theatre training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.