February 14, Valentine's Day, is about romance, but February 13, Galentine's Day, is about celebrating lady friends. It's wonderful, and it should be a national holiday. - Leslie Knope, “Parks & Recreation”
Celebrate your lady friends this Galentine’s Day, Monday, February 13, with the Winona Public Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All attendees will receive a goodie bag and will have the opportunity to have their tarot cards read and visit a photo booth. There will be three crafting opportunities – wine charms, key chains, and bookmarks. Fill up on punch, hot cocoa, and appetizers while visiting with your friends.
Plus, visit with one of the many organizations/businesses that will be at the event: Bees Wax Wraps, Big Brothers Big Sisters of 7 Rivers Region, Crafty Jess Creates, Edward Jones, Extraordinary Crafts, Gourdgeous Jewelry, Huckleberries, The Hurry Back, Mary Kay, Muddy Waters Yoga, Pop Up Peddlers, Semcac Clinic, Sew Hope, Suola Spa, Winona Heath, and Winona ORC Industries.
