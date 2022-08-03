Winona County Master Gardener Volunteers will host a garden forum titled “Invasives and Their Impact On Gardening” on Saturday, August 6, from 10-11 a.m. at the gazebo in Windom Park in Winona. Master Gardener volunteer Marianne Duffy Hohenner will present a program on invasives. If you haven’t given much thought to your plants, outside of purchasing and watering, consider this statement from a report to Congress — Almost half of the plant and animal species in the United States are at risk, primarily because of invasive species. Over the past 200 years, several thousand foreign plants and animal species have naturalized in the United States. About one in seven have become invasive. What does invasive really mean? Join the discussion, and learn more about invasive species’ impact on gardening in Minnesota. The event will be held rain or shine; bring a chair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.