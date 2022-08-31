Winona County Master Gardener Volunteers will host a garden forum entitled, “Fall Clean Up For Pollinators,” on Saturday, September 3, from 10-11 a.m. at the gazebo in Windom Park. Master Gardener Volunteers Kristy Tibor and Susan Benzschawel will discuss tips on fall cleanup for pollinators and local bee species, along with what plants can be planted in the fall to encourage pollinators. The event will be held rain or shine; bring a chair, and enjoy talking all about pollinators.
