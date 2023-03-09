The Polish Cultural Institute and Museum is reintroducing personalized genealogy sessions. Polish Museum Director Jeffery Turkowski is a certified genealogist and has access to many databases. We have affordable hourly rates that won't break the bank compared to other genealogy services. If you have wanted to delve into your own family history in an in-depth and thorough manner, complete with documents and photos, then look no further. Feel free to contact us about scheduling a session or if you have any questions about our genealogy sessions, email director@polishmuseumwinona.org.
