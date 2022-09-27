General Surgeon Kynan Trail, M.D., has joined Winona Health’s general surgery department.
“I feel like I didn’t choose general surgery; it chose me,” said Dr. Trail. “I grew up on a farm in western Nebraska and was used to working long hours and working with my hands, so I wasn’t afraid of the long hours required to become a surgeon.”
As a general surgeon, Dr. Trail’s approach to care is focusing on patients and their families. “I understand that having surgery is a stressful time for patients and their family members, and I enjoy trying to put them at ease and making things less stressful for them,” she said.
Dr. Trail earned his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha and completed his residency in the Department of Surgery, Summa Health Systems, in Akron, Ohio. He also has a Master of Arts in endocrinology. Dr. Trail is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS).
In his free time, he enjoys woodworking, staying busy, and being a grandpa.
To learn more about the surgical services available at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org. To schedule an appointment in the general surgery department, call 507-457-7700.
For more information about all the healthcare providers at Winona Health, visit winonahealth.org and click “Find a Provider.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.