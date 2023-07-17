Geocaching is a real-world treasure hunt happening right now and all around you and can be enjoyed by the entire family. There are millions of geocaches worldwide. Geocaches are found in parks, urban areas, forests, deserts, on top of mountains, underwater, and pretty much anywhere you can imagine.
On Saturday, July 22, at 7 p.m., Geocaching 101 will introduce you to the basic fundamentals of geocaching and using GPS on your smartphone. This class consists of a large display explaining geocaching and also examples of the different sizes and kinds of containers you could find. This app is on your smartphone, and you will be shown how to download the app and get the coordinates to find caches in the area. There are geocaches in Merrick State Park, and we are planning (weather permitting) to hike to these caches on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. Come prepared with your smartphone (download Geocaching.com free app) and bug spray.
Merrick State Park's Saturday night, July 22, program will be held at the park's Nature Center at 7 p.m. The program is free for everyone attending Saturday night and Sunday morning; however, a current park sticker is required per vehicle for entrance into the park each time. At the Saturday night class, everyone will be given instructions, and actual hiking to each site in the park will take place on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. A vehicle day pass is $8 for a Wisconsin plate and $11 for an out-of-state plate. Annual vehicle passes are $28 for a Wisconsin license plate and $38 for a out-of-state plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.