A group of German police officers stopped by Cotter Schools to visit with Ms. Schorn-Hoffert's German 1 students. The police exchange program started 30 years ago, and Cotter visits have been a regular part of the German police officers' stay in Winona. (One of the officers proudly displayed a Cotter pin on his uniform, which he had received at his last visit to Cotter.)
Students in Ms. Schorn-Hoffert's German class prepared questions in groups the day before the officers' scheduled visit. The students asked about the training and education needed to join the police force in Germany, differences in police equipment, and what kinds of departments exist. Students also wanted to know what the hardest part of their work was. Our guests agreed that you never get used to seeing a person, especially young children, dead or killed and having to tell their families what happened. When asked about the rewarding aspects of their jobs, they shared that it feels good to contribute to public safety and to have opportunities to visit with children and students, educating them about their work and the importance of being good citizens. When asked about the issue of racism, one officer said that there is zero tolerance within police departments for any racist and discriminatory actions or language.
Several questions were asked about cultural differences that the Winona and the German officers had noticed on their mutual exchange visits such as population density (5.7 million in Minnesota versus over 84 million in Germany with both regions being about the same in size), the legal drinking age, etc.
Over the years the German police officers have made lasting friendships in Winona. They stressed that exchange programs like this that operate on a smaller personal level contribute greatly to improved relations between countries. Both the American and German officers were grateful for the chance to speak to and hear from American high school students.
