Bridges Health is a student-led, faculty-guided program through Winona State University that provides free health, wellness, and social services to all individuals and families throughout the Winona region. Bridges Health has five sites and virtual programming that provides health and wellness around and in the Winona area.
Sobieski Lodge, located at 965 East Seventh Street in Winona, is providing a Get Fit for Kids program. Through this program children of all ages, primarily focused on 10- to 12-year-olds, will be learning about health-related topics, such as healthy eating and exercise. The overall goal of this program is to improve the health and wellbeing of children in the Winona community. Not only is this program targeted at promoting health, it also allows for the opportunity to grow new friendships. Get Fit for Kids runs every Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at Sobieski Lodge. There are three days left in this semester Nov. 4, Nov. 18, and Dec. 2. The program will restart in the new year on January 20.
Bring your friends and join us on Thursday afternoons for our fun, interactive, and free after school program! Indoor and outdoor activities, crafts, and snacks will be provided. On the first visit, a guardian will need to be present to sign a consent form, which is valid throughout their time with Get Fit for Kids.
For more information about any Bridges Health services, contact Bridges Health at 507-457-2891, bridgescommunityhealth@winona.edu or visit https://bridgeshealthwinona.com
