Parties splitting or dividing existing parcels of real estate during the remainder of 2021 must record the documents by year end to avoid prepayment of 2022 real estate taxes. Minnesota law requires the transactions be recorded in 2021, and not just postmarked, as is allowed in some other cases.
County Recorder Bob Bambenek said a number of properties have been divided and the documents are not yet recorded. If parties wait until January to record the transactions, the estimated 2022 taxes are required to be prepaid. If a property being split is in the Green Acres program a payback determination by the county assessor is also needed.
Bambenek added he hopes parties recording transactions file them as soon as possible so any unexpected problems or incomplete information can be reviewed and finalized.
The Recorder’s Office is located at 202 West Third Street in Winona. The office will be closed December 24 and 31, 2021.
