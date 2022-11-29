Hoff Celebration of Life Center and the Loos Team with Keller Williams Premier Realty are teaming up this holiday season to “Stuff the Trailer” and bless the families of the Winona Little Warriors Drumline. If you are not familiar with this amazing program in Winona, it is a place for children to learn to play the drums and be a part of a team, at no cost to them.
It was started by Andre and Tara Bailey in 2019 as a way to get kids involved. In an article for LiveWell Winona in October of 2020, Tara said:
“Aside from teaching these kids the skill of how to play the drums and showing them something that is different, fun, and engaging, our primary goal when we started this program was to help educate, empower, and uplift the kids in the community. We also strive to instill in each of them the importance of working as a team, why having discipline is instrumental in everything that they do, the importance of having respect for authority, and to look out for one another wherever they go. You have to keep in mind that this drum line brought together the bullies and the kids that were getting bullied and had them really work together and learn to embrace each other’s differences. These were kids that perhaps wouldn’t have ever been in the same ‘social circles’ at school, but they have come together for something that they have found that they all love — drumming.” To read the full article, visit bit.ly/3GEcc5x.
It is important to understand that a vast majority of the children and families in the Winona Little Warriors Drumline are from low-income households where it can be extremely difficult to provide a memorable Christmas for them. The drum line is working on securing sponsorships for each of these children and families. And this is where we come in. We are hoping to “Stuff the Trailer” with household and family items that will be dispersed to families in need within the drum line.
What can you do? If you are able to help out these families, take a look at the list, and purchase what you can: hofffuneral.com/stuff-the-trailer. Or you can make a monetary donation towards equipment that the drumline needs. Your donations to Stuff the Trailer will be accepted at the Loos Team trailer parked in the Hoff Celebration of Life Center (3480 Service Drive, Winona) parking lot on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. and on Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. Donations can also be dropped off at Hoff Celebration of Life Center during normal business hours between Monday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Friday, December 2.
Help us make a difference in our community this holiday season!
