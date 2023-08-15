Those who remember Dr. William “Bill” Davis, longtime Winona Health physician, will remember not only his dedication to his patients but also his passion for technology and teaching. So, when Dr. Davis’s wife, Judy, and their family wanted to find a meaningful way to share his legacy, they found the perfect fit.
“When I contacted the [Winona Health] Foundation about our intended gift, they sat down with me and mapped out a way that we could further Bill’s commitment to teaching and finding innovative ways for caregivers to continue to perfect their knowledge and skills. When we decided on directing our gift to the Simulation Lab, I felt it was the perfect match. This is so fitting for Bill. He would just love this.”
Winona Health President/CEO Rachelle Schultz said, “We remember Dr. Davis as a wonderful physician and as a good and gentle man. He was also a pioneer in technology – way ahead of his time. He led huge transformation in the development of electronic medical records. We’re thrilled that Judy chose this meaningful way to honor him.”
The Dr. Bill and Judy Davis family’s generous gift to the Winona Health Simulation Lab means caregivers, current and future, will benefit through Dr. Davis’s enduring legacy.
Dr. Davis cared for the Winona community for more than three decades until his retirement in 2015. He passed away November 2, 2020.
