Students at Cotter Schools took home top prizes in the 2023 Global Food Challenge, excelling in a competitive field to produce high-quality research and essays on topics in food safety, food security, global food markets, and international trade in food and commodities.
Two essays were recognized for their outstanding work and received cash prizes for their research. Award-winning students who took home awards in their respective divisions include:
- “Salmon Slaloming the Global Food Market” by Grace Renk, of Cotter Schools, Winona - Evan Howard (First Place, Food Markets)
- “Zest is Best: The Global Market for Oranges” by Allyssa Williams, of Cotter Schools, Winona - Evan Howard (Second Place, Food Markets)
Award-winning projects are available for viewing at z.umn.edu/GlobalFood.
Each student spent months working to research and write an essay on their chosen food or commodity crop; these essays were judged by a panel of industry, academic, and community leaders for accuracy, critical thinking, and comprehension of relevant principles and concepts of economics.
The Global Food Challenge program is a co-curricular program of the Minnesota Council on Economic Education, offered in conjunction with an eponymous curriculum to secondary school educators and classrooms across the state. Each year, hundreds of students participate in the curriculum on the intersection of economics, sustainability, and agriculture, while dozens submit essays for prizes in the student competition.
The 2023 Global Food Challenge program is made possible through the generous support of AgriBank.
