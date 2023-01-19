Join the 10th celebration of public education in Winona at the 2023 “Going Modern” fundraising event on Saturday, February 25, from 6-10 p.m. at Visions Event Center hosted by the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) and lead sponsors, Merchants Bank and WNB Financial.
Our students’ futures are now. Proceeds from the event will support the purchase of new generation SMART Boards for WAPS classrooms.
Area businesses have again generously donated wonderful items and opportunities for the silent and live auctions, such as a Trek electric bike, Ooni multi-fuel pizza oven, a family pass at the WSU Climbing Wall, MetaQuest Occulus, and much, much more.
Tickets are $60 and include a welcome beverage, appetizers, buffet, and dessert.
Purchase online at www.foundationwaps.org, or call 507-494-1004.
Cash raffle tickets are also on sale for $20 each. First prize is $1000, second prize is $250, and third prize is $100. You need not be present at the event to win. To purchase raffle tickets, contact Shelley Milek at shelley.milek@winona.k12.mn.us or by calling 507-494-1004.
