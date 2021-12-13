Dive Team donation 12/2021

Goodview Activity Group made a generous donation to the Winona County Dive Rescue Team. Pictured from left to right are Dive Team Leader Russ Marsolek, Assistant Training Officer Dave Fruth, Goodview Activity Group President Arnie Jackson, and Dive Team members Tara Ziegeweid and Bob Costa. The Dive Team would like to thank Goodview Activity Group.