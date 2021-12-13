Goodview Activity Group made a generous donation to the Winona County Dive Rescue Team. Pictured from left to right are Dive Team Leader Russ Marsolek, Assistant Training Officer Dave Fruth, Goodview Activity Group President Arnie Jackson, and Dive Team members Tara Ziegeweid and Bob Costa. The Dive Team would like to thank Goodview Activity Group.
Latest News
- Winona to tow improperly parked cars downtown tonight
- Schott to replace Bedtka as HRA director
- Big band benefit a huge success
- Homer Church to host Christmas Gospel Hour Dec. 19
- Goodview Activity Group donation supports Dive Rescue
- Cougars pull away from Winona State in Sioux Falls
- Cotter softball standout French to play for Saint Mary’s
- Winona State falls to Sioux Falls in NSIC action
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.