Nestled in the beautiful bluffs of Winona County, Goodview families and business owners are proud of the high quality of life afforded by their community independence, parks, recreational facilities, youth activities and more.
In an effort to preserve and build on the strengths of Goodview, city residents and businesses have come together to form the Goodview Community Foundation (GCF). Established as an affiliate of the Winona Community Foundation, GCF is dedicated to meeting the charitable needs of the city of Goodview fostered by thoughtful donors. Our goal is to improve quality of life and strengthen the community of Goodview now and for generations to come.
Prior to the year-end 2021, the Goodview Business Association presented an initial donation of $14,000 to GCF. Association President Deb Krackow said, “The Goodview Business Association was pleased to provide the initial funds, support the mission and future projects of the foundation. We invite other businesses and community members to join us.”
GCF welcomes you to come grow with us. By partnering with us, your dollars will have a real impact in our local Goodview community. These monetary gifts are invested and grow to become the basis for a permanent charitable endowment fund. The money earned in this permanent fund is given back to the community in the form of grants for specific areas of need.
As part of our grantmaking, we are excited to announce our scholarship program called the Goodview Community Foundation Scholarship Award. Applications are now being accepted annually through June 15 for the following academic year. Under the program, one $500 scholarship will be awarded to a local high school senior with Goodview ties, who plans to further their education locally. Donations to GCF may be designated to the scholarship program.
As an affiliate of the Winona Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, GCF is led by a volunteer board of directors. Founding board members include Kelly Ellinghuysen, Mary Gordon, Arlie Herber, Deb Krackow, Mark Merchlewitz, and Mike Savat. The Winona Community Foundation, provides GCF with centralized professional services, including financial and management, administrative, and marketing resources.
The Goodview Community Foundation is currently seeking people interested in volunteer board service. In addition, we recognize and value the perspectives and goals from the community on how we can work together on projects for the Goodview community. If you’d like to share with us, please visit goodview.org/contact.
For more information about the Goodview Community Foundation, please visit goodviewcf.org.
