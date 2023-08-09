The Goodview Community Foundation (GCF) is pleased to announce the recipient of the second annual Goodview Community Foundation Scholarship Award. Under this program, one $500 scholarship is awarded to a local high school senior with Goodview ties who plans to further their education locally.
This year’s Goodview Community Foundation Scholarship Award is being awarded to Makayla Steffes, a senior at Winona Senior High School. Makayla, who was born and raised in Goodview, volunteers her time in the first grade classrooms at Goodview Elementary. Makayla’s passion for education leads her to pursue elementary education at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in 2024, with the hope of starting a career at Goodview Elementary School after graduation: “I am someone who loves being involved and giving back to my community… The teachers at Goodview Elementary School have taught me the importance of connecting with students in order to give them the best education possible.”
The Goodview Community Foundation is dedicated to preserving and building on the strengths of Goodview and meeting the charitable needs of the city of Goodview fostered by thoughtful donors. Our goal is to improve quality of life and strengthen the community of Goodview now and for generations to come.
We welcome you to come grow with us. By partnering with us, your dollars will have a real impact in our community. Donations to Goodview Community Foundation may be designated to the scholarship program.
For more information about the Goodview Community Foundation, please visit goodviewcf.org.
