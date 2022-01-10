In November 2021, the Goodview EDA awarded their 2021 Business Appreciation award to the Knitcraft Corporation.
The Knitcraft Corporation was founded by Bernard Brenner in 1960, starting out in a small building in Winona. He then moved his six people and a few pieces of equipment to Goodview to continue his one, singular objective: to make the finest garments in the world. Amid the scenic bluffs of the Upper Mississippi River Valley, Mr. Brenner believed this beautiful countryside and the strong work ethic of its residents would be key to achieving his vision.
Today, Knitcraft is housed in a 90,000-square-foot modern manufacturing facility in Goodview. Inside are 75 highly trained and dedicated craftspeople manufacturing the St. Croix garments by hand. These garments are recognized as the finest in the world. The St. Croix label and Mr. Brenner have become cornerstones of the men’s luxury sportswear industry, respected around the world for knowledge, commitment and integrity.
"The Goodview EDA is very grateful to the Knitcraft Corporation for years of successful business in the city promoting stable employment for its residents and quality clothing to the world. We are grateful and honored to have such a globally recognized business call Goodview home!" said Dan Matejka, Goodview city administrator.
