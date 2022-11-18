Roccos Goodview BoY 2022

Submitted photo

 

Rocco's owners Bob and Tammy Barth were recognized by the Goodview EDA.

The Goodview Economic Development Authority (EDA) recently awarded its Business of the Year Award to Rocco’s Pub & Pizza.

Rocco’s Pub & Pizza was named “Rocco's Pizzeria” when Thomas “Rocco” Barth and his wife Betty opened its doors in 1958. It was a short commute to work for them, as the Barth’s and their children lived for a time in the back of their first location on King Street in Winona. In 1958, you could dine in, take out, or have a pizza delivered to your door for only a dollar. It didn’t take long for Rocco's Pizzeria to outgrow that first building and move to a new location, then another, as both the city of Winona and the pizza business grew.

Today, Rocco's Pub & Pizza is owned and operated by Bob Barth and his wife, Tammy. The famous Rocco’s pizzas are now created in two locations: one on Sixth Street in Goodview and the other on Fifth Street in Winona. Now, it's easier than ever to dine in, pickup, or have a piping hot pizza delivered to you.

"The Goodview EDA is very grateful to Rocco’s Pub & Pizza for years of successful business in the city, promoting stable employment for its residents and quality food to the community. We are grateful and honored to have such a recognized business call Goodview home!" said Dan Matejka, Goodview city administrator. 