The Goodview Economic Development Authority (EDA) recently awarded its Business of the Year Award to Rocco’s Pub & Pizza.
Rocco’s Pub & Pizza was named “Rocco's Pizzeria” when Thomas “Rocco” Barth and his wife Betty opened its doors in 1958. It was a short commute to work for them, as the Barth’s and their children lived for a time in the back of their first location on King Street in Winona. In 1958, you could dine in, take out, or have a pizza delivered to your door for only a dollar. It didn’t take long for Rocco's Pizzeria to outgrow that first building and move to a new location, then another, as both the city of Winona and the pizza business grew.
Today, Rocco's Pub & Pizza is owned and operated by Bob Barth and his wife, Tammy. The famous Rocco’s pizzas are now created in two locations: one on Sixth Street in Goodview and the other on Fifth Street in Winona. Now, it's easier than ever to dine in, pickup, or have a piping hot pizza delivered to you.
"The Goodview EDA is very grateful to Rocco’s Pub & Pizza for years of successful business in the city, promoting stable employment for its residents and quality food to the community. We are grateful and honored to have such a recognized business call Goodview home!" said Dan Matejka, Goodview city administrator.
