The Goodview Economic Development Authority (EDA) would like to announce it has land for sale for retail/commercial purposes.
This approximately 1.5 acres of flat land is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and 54th Avenue, and is the site of the former Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) weigh station.
In the summer of 2021, the Goodview EDA had both a professional appraisal and a phase one environmental assessment done to do its due diligence to potentially purchase this separated parcel from MnDOT. The sole purpose of the potential purchase was to resell it at fair market value for economic development. Both the appraisal and assessment came back favorable and with no issues, so the EDA eventually purchased the property in July of 2021.
The parcel is located adjacent to U.S. Highway 61, a four-lane highway, and is a prime location for traffic going in and out of the city. The EDA chose to purchase this property as it strongly believes the site is a great location for many different types of retail/commercial operations, including a coffee shop, and/or a restaurant, or a mini-commercial strip mall due to the high traffic count of 14,800 vehicles traveling Highway 61 in front of the property on a daily basis.
The city of Goodview offers loans, grants, and other incentives to support our businesses. If you are a current small business owner or have a passion to start one in Goodview, we invite you to collaborate with the EDA for business startup, expansion or relocation. We also highly encourage interested commercial developers to take a look at this site. “The Goodview EDA is trying to help our small community do big things!” stated City Administrator Dan Matejka.
Please consult the city website for more information — goodview.govoffice.com — or contact Dan Matejka, Goodview city administrator, at 507-452-1630 or dmatejka@goodviewmn.com or Dusty Liston, community and business development specialist, at 507-313-6387 or dusty.liston@cedausa.com.
