by CESAR SALAZAR
On May 25 at 7:16 a.m., the Goodview Fire and Rescue Department (GFD) responded to a residential fire at the Lake Village Mobile Home Community.
According to a report from the GFD, the residence was completely engulfed in flames upon arrival and the house had been deemed a total loss by the time the fire was under control. No injuries were reported and the State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire, according to the GFD.
The GFD was assisted by the Minnesota City Fire and Rescue, Winona Area Ambulance Service, Goodview Police Department, and the Winona County Sheriff’s office.
