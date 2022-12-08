From left, Patrick Michener accepts donations from committee members Kristen Herrick, Cindy Westby, Lori Stanek, and Judy Styba. These donations to the Winona Community Warming Center collected from the holiday lighted parade in Goodview. The warming center provides emergency shelter, showers, laundry, and other help to people experiencing homelessness. The center accepts gift cards, clothing, toiletries, and monetary donations. More information is available at tinyurl.com/yc5kut57.
