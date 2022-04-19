The city of Goodview will be doing a road reconstruction project from Monday, April 18, 2022, running through the end of July. The project will include the mill and overlaying of Seventh, Eighth, and Ninth streets and all avenues from 44th to 54th, starting at 44th Avenue. If you have any questions, please call Goodview City Hall at 507-452-1630.
