The Goodview Activity Group is seeking contestants for the Goodview Scholarship Pageant held during Goodview Days (Aug. 19-21, 2022.) This is open to ninth through 12th grade students and includes Winona County, home school and distance learners. First prize is $2,000, First Attendant receives $1,000, Second Attendant receives $750, and Most Congenial receives $250. For more information contact Judy at 507-450-7072.