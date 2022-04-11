Five Republican candidates for Minnesota governor will be in Winona for a debate hosted by the Winona State University (WSU) College Republicans on April 13 at 7 p.m. in the Harriet Auditorium in Somsen Hall on WSU’s campus. The candidates include Neil Shah, Rich Stanek, Mike Murphy, Paul Gazelka, and Michelle Benson. The event is open to the public and no tickets are required.
