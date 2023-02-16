Save the date: On Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Grace House is having its second annual benefit auction.
There will be family fun for everyone, including a silent auction, bake and lunch sale, kids face painting, and cookie decorating! All proceeds go to Grace House Shelter, a program of Grace Place, Inc. (a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization).
If you would like to donate items for the silent auction or bake sale, please contact jenny@graceplaceinc.org or call 507-205-7740.
