Grace Place of Winona has announced the appointment of John Mullen as the new executive director. John joined the team in April and brings with him over 20 years of expertise in management, local talent, and community outreach. Carla Burton, the founder and retiring executive director, has led Grace Place for the past 30 incredible years.
Retiring director Carla Burton has these passionate words to share: “God inspired Grace Place from the start. What a wonderful adventure my time with this awesome organization has been. My heart overflows with gratitude for the privilege of serving so many families in Southeast Minnesota. I want to express a huge thank you to all who have been part of this ministry over the years and to those who come in the future!”
“From you comes my praise in the great assembly, as I perform my vows in the sight of those who fear the Lord. The poor will eat and be satisfied. Let those who seek the Lord give praise.” Psalm 22:25-31
New executive director John Mullen has these exciting things to share: “I have spent the last 22 years working in the private sector, but my passion has been Christian ministry work, especially youth outreach. I have spent years working with youth nonprofits and leading many youth ministry programs. I love sharing the good news of the Gospel with others and finding ways of reflecting God’s love throughout our community. I am extremely excited and blessed to have this opportunity and very much look forward to leading Grace Place into a new era of ministry work.”
The Board and founder Carla Burton are honored to have such great talent here within Winona, and Grace Place will continue our mission in lifting families to their fullest potential. We believe John has the leadership skills needed and the strong local connections required to successfully bring Grace Place into the future.
The history of Grace Place started in 1992. The Burton family envisioned and established Grace Place as a faith-based, nonprofit organization. In the first decade, the ministry focused on serving over 200 expecting young mothers who needed shelter. Over the next two decades, Grace Place leadership decided to expand the ministry to serve families with children birth to five (Mustard Seed
Mission). Our mission has served over 32,000 individuals since then. Grace Place gave out over $23,000 in benevolence value in the year 2022 alone.
To find out more about the Grace Place ministry and how it helps so many families in our community, please feel free to stop by our Winona or Rushford locations. There you will find our information and different ways you can help support our ministry efforts.
