On June 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Grace Place (66 East Second Street in Winona) will host a children’s celebration. This free event will include face painting, art and crafts, games and prizes, pizza lunch, a frozen treat, and a special prize with Children’s Bible Story Hour sign-up. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
