On October 22, from 12-4 p.m., at Saint Mary’s University Toner Lounge (700 Terrace Heights, Winona), Grace Place hosts a double celebration. Not only are we proud to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Grace Place, Inc., but with deep appreciation, we announce our Director and Founder Carla Burton’s decision to retire. Over the 30 years Grace Place has existed, Carla has had a positive impact on the lives of thousands of people. She has worked tirelessly to build relationships with Grace Place families, volunteers, Winona, and surrounding area. These relationships have established a strong foundation for the ministry and a huge positive impact on much of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin communities. We are truly thankful for Carla’s leadership, commitment, and service. She is truly “one of a kind.”
At the celebration, join us for good food (sandwiches, cake, and punch), family fun, activities, giveaways, prizes, live music, stories of Grace, and more. From 12-1:30 p.m., H3O Jazz Trio will be playing, followed by a performance from Winona’s Little Warrior Drum Line at 2 p.m. Come celebrate with us!
Visit our website for event updates at www.graceplaceinc.org.
