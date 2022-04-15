Grace Presbyterian Church, at 222 East Broadway in Winona, will hold another delicious drive-through chicken-que on Saturday, April 30. Serving begins at 11 a.m. and will end when the chicken is gone. The cost is $11 per meal.
Here’s how it works: Cars will enter the parking lot off Franklin Street. Volunteers will be on hand to take meal orders and money. After the order is taken, it will be filled by volunteers in the kitchen and then brought out to the car. The cars will then exit onto Market Street.
Of the proceeds, 25 percent will be sent to Samaritan’s Purse to help those who are affected by the war in Ukraine.
