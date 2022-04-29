Grace Church 2.jpg

From left, Grace Presbyterian Church Pastor Rachel Rosendahl, Winona Volunteer Services (WVS) Client Services Coordinator Kay Peterson, and food shelf volunteer Arlene Robinson celebrate Grace Presbyterian Church members contributing $6,042 to the WVS Food Shelf during the Minnesota March Campaign. WVS want to thank and recognize the members of Grace Presbyterian Church for its awesome contribution. In total, the campaign raised $33,745 and 26,000 pounds of food. Thank you, Winona, for supporting WVS’ first major food drive of the year.