From left, Grace Presbyterian Church Pastor Rachel Rosendahl, Winona Volunteer Services (WVS) Client Services Coordinator Kay Peterson, and food shelf volunteer Arlene Robinson celebrate Grace Presbyterian Church members contributing $6,042 to the WVS Food Shelf during the Minnesota March Campaign. WVS want to thank and recognize the members of Grace Presbyterian Church for its awesome contribution. In total, the campaign raised $33,745 and 26,000 pounds of food. Thank you, Winona, for supporting WVS’ first major food drive of the year.
Latest News
- Report on $38-42M police-fire-community center Monday
- WAPS funds teaching positions with COVID relief
- Lawmakers answer calls for pandemic hazard pay
- Happy Dancing Turtle hosts nature walks at refuge
- Trempealeau County Robotics competes at world event
- Four hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 43
- Steamboat Days launches Steamboat Lager
- Grace Presbyterian raises $6K for food shelf
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.