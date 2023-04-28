From: Winona Area Public Schools
Graduation rates continue to soar at Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS).
The districtwide graduation rate rose to 84.1%, up from 79.7% in 2021 and 74.9% in 2019. At Winona Senior High School, the graduation rate rose to 90.3%, up from 87.4% in 2021. And at the Winona Area Learning Center, the graduation rate rose to 60.8%. That is a dramatic increase from the 34.4% mark in 2021 and an even more dramatic increase from the 17.9% mark in 2020.
“These numbers confirm that we are heading in the right direction at Winona Area Public Schools,” Superintendent Dr. Annette K. Freiheit said. “First of all, our students deserve the credit for the determination and drive they show every day in the classroom. This is a testament to their hard work.
“But this is also a sign that the collaborative work of teachers, staff members, and administrators to make systemic changes to support individual needs is paying off.”
The district is in the early stages of implementing Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS), a framework that schools use to provide a continuum of support to students. MTSS relies on data-based decision making, infrastructure that supports continuous improvement, and meaningful family engagement to provide rigorous and relevant learning experiences.
The district is also expanding the number of students who have access to the Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, providing more professional development for staff in the areas of inclusive and effective teaching methods and identifying and monitoring social-emotional learning goals for all students.
The graduation rate districtwide exceeds the state average of 83.3%. This is the first time since 2017 that WAPS has had a graduation rate higher than the state average.
The district also saw increases in the graduation rate of identified groups, including students who qualify for free and reduced lunch (72.1%, up from 60.7%) and students receiving special education services (68.5%, up from 62.2%).
The graduation rate for Black students dropped from 69.2% to 54.6%, while the graduation rate for Hispanic/Latino students rose to 81.82% from 72.7%. Students of two or more races graduated at a 70% rate. Data is publicly available only if the identified groups have 10 or more students, and the groups listed above barely hit that mark. There were not enough students in these categories at the high school or ALC.
While graduation rates increased, they did fall just short of goals set in the World’s Best Workforce Report for WSHS (92.4%) and districtwide (84.7%).
“We will continue to set lofty but achievable goals for our students and staff,” Freiheit said. “We believe in the systems we are putting in place, and we know that we will continue to see positive results in the future.”
Freiheit will present more on the graduation data to the School Board at the May 4 meeting.
