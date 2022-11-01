The Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) recently awarded a $20,000 grant to the Hometown Resource Center in Saint Charles, in order to renovate the food shelf to improve and sustain food distribution, and a $70,000 grant to the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Winona, in order to prepare high school students to be employment-ready for high-demand careers in the greater Winona area.
“OBT is pleased to make critical investments in programs and organizations that are helping to meet a variety of challenges across Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin,” said Daniel Reardon, co-CEO and trustee of OBT.
For more information, visit ottobremer.org.
