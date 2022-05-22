Want to meet new people, help others, and stay active and healthy? Become a volunteer! People who volunteer make a difference in their community, may find new friends, and say that it makes them happy. Volunteering can increase your self-confidence, improve your mood, and help you stay physically active.
Not sure where or how to help? Visit greatrivers211.org and enter your zip code to search for volunteer opportunities in your community or call us by dialing 2-1-1 on your phone and enter your zip code. We will be happy to help find volunteer opportunities near you.
The Simply Dial 2-1-1, Get Connected, Get Answers column is provided by Great Rivers 2-1-1, an information and referral and crisis line service. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide, and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.
Serving Western Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeastern Iowa, 2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and is free and confidential. Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more. Language interpretation is available. Chat with us or text your zip code to 898211. More information is at www.greatrivers211.org.
