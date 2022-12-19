Gregory’s Gifts participated in the Leighton Broadcasting Wine Knot event in early November by selling candles with a percent of the sales to benefit the Winona Area Humane Society (WAHS). Thank you to everyone who purchased a candle at the event. The result was a $150 donation to the Winona Area Humane Society.
WAHS staffer Erica shared, "2022 has been a difficult year for animal rescues everywhere, and the Winona Area Humane Society is no exception. WAHS has seen a significant increase in animals requiring medical treatment prior to adoption. Since the Humane Society does not receive state or federal funding, monetary donations (especially through winonahumane.org) make it possible to help community animals get the veterinary care they desperately need. The volunteers and staff at WAHS are incredibly grateful for whatever assistance is received, especially during this holiday season!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.