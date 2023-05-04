Following the loss of a loved one, life shifts, and healing takes time. A Grief and Healing Retreat for adults 18 and older is offered on Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Winona State University (WSU) Engagement Center, Somsen Hall 109. Attendees will have the opportunity to share their grief with others in a confidential and caring environment, as well as time for self-reflection. A variety of healing practices will be offered. The day is facilitated by WSU counselor Eunie Alsaker, MSSW, LICSW, C.T. Lunch is provided. This retreat is generously sponsored by the Winona State University Foundation. To register, email Laura McCauley at lmccauley@winona.edu. Registration deadline is May 10, with limited space for same-day registration.