Great River Shakespeare Festival (GRSF) announces the inclusion of the international hit musical review “Always ... Patsy Cline” to its 2022 Season. “Always ... Patsy Cline” replaces the previously cancelled production of “The Taming of the Shrew.” “We are blessed with a nimble and versatile set of artists and administrators who have quickly assessed our resources, obtained a performance license, and launched into construction and rehearsal of this last-minute change” commented Artistic Director Doug Scholz-Carlson. He added, “We appreciate the many expressions of support for this difficult transition and the guidance of our board and the sponsors of ‘The Taming of the Shrew,’ who have all lent their enthusiastic support for this show replacement.”
“Always … Patsy Cline” tells the true story of Louise Seger, a Cline super-fan, whose chance encounter with the country music legend launched a friendship filled with shared experiences as working mothers in the early 1960s. The musical play, complete with down-home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits such as “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams,” and “Walking After Midnight” — 27 songs in all. The show’s title was inspired by Cline’s letters to Seger, which were consistently signed “Love ALWAYS ... Patsy Cline.” Brittany Proia (GRSF’s 2021 productions of ‘The Tempest’ and ‘Great Expectations’) will headline as Patsy, and Tarah Flanagan (the festival’s co-associate artistic director) will star as Louise. The on-stage band, the Bodacious Bobcats, will be played by a combination of GRSF actors and regional professional musicians. The production will be directed by Braxton Rae, who has been serving as the assistant director on the production of “The African Company Presents Richard III” and will also be the assistant director of “All The Town’s A Stage: A Winona Story” later this summer. The design team includes Rebecca Bernstein (costumes), Rodrigo Escalante (sets), Nathanael Brown (sound), Ivy Treccani (props), and Jacqueline Malenke (lights).
Performances will run June 30 through July 31 on a schedule rotating with Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” and Carlyle Brown’s “The African Company Presents Richard III.” Patrons who already had tickets for “The Taming of the Shrew” can use those same tickets for “Always ... Patsy Cline” or they can contact the ticket office to arrange exchanges or refunds. New ticket buyers can purchase tickets to “Always ... Patsy Cline” by calling the ticket office at 507-474-7900 or online at grsf.org. Individual show tickets are available as well as two-play and three-play season passes, which offer significant discounts.
“Always ... Patsy Cline” has enjoyed great success all over the United States, including a successful run off-Broadway. It has been one of the most produced musicals in America according to American Theatre Magazine. “Always ... Patsy Cline” has also been enjoyed internationally by audiences in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
Tickets to the 2022 season are available now at grsf.org. Ticket buyers save 20 percent when purchasing a three-play season pass. The 2022 season runs June 18 through July 31, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.