Join park naturalist and certified Nature & Forest Therapy Guide Sara Holger for our monthly forest bathing walk at Whitewater State Park on Sunday, March 26 from 1-3 p.m. These gentle walks incorporate mindfulness activities and meet standards for the Walk with Ease program of the Arthritis Foundation. To sign up, email sara.holger@state.mn.us or call 507-312-2301.
