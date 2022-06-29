Gundersen Health System is ready to offer COVID vaccines for all patients and non-patients ages 6 months and older starting Tuesday, July 5. This follows months of rigorous study, safety monitoring, and recent approval by the FDA and CDC.
For anyone ages 6 months to 4 years old, parents and guardians can call 608-775-6829 to schedule an appointment for July 5 or after.
For anyone age 5 and older, appointments can be scheduled on MyChart or by calling 608-775-6829.
COVID vaccine is available during scheduled appointments at most Gundersen primary care locations. Please contact your provider’s location to check COVID vaccine availability. COVID vaccine is also available at the following locations:
•Onalaska Clinic (Level 4): Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Note: Limited walk-ins after 3 p.m.)
•La Crosse ExpressCare Clinic (Village Shopping Center): Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Reminder: Patients and non-patients 50 years and older and those age 5 and older who are immunocompromised may receive their fourth dose of COVID vaccine.
