winona urgent

Gundersen Health System Winona Campus, in keeping with its mission to serve patients 365 days a year, announced that its urgent care department will be open on Easter Sunday during its regular weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Additionally, the clinic recently expanded urgent care hours during the week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The clinic is located in the former Kmart building at 1122 West Highway 61. For more information, call 507-615-0600.