Gundersen Winona Clinic is creating a new group for parents of young children to visit with one another, ask questions of Gundersen providers, and build relationships that can benefit them and their child.
Baby Talk is a free drop-in group that will meet every first and third Wednesday of the month from noon to 1 p.m., beginning on Aug. 3, at the Gundersen Winona campus. The sessions will be led by Jenni McHugh, a behavioral health therapist, and primary care nurse Robyn Hinz. They’re aimed at parents with children up to 18 months of age.
“It will be a great way for new parents to connect, to help build their parenting community,” Hinz said. “It takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to raise a parent.”
Each session will take on new topics such as sleep, feeding and development in a child, but also areas like mental health for parents. It’s a safe space, Hinz said, for parents to ask questions and share honest feedback. Any medical concerns can be referred to the necessary provider, and those with other needs might be connected with community resources in Winona.
“Right now, we’re starting out having it be pretty open, and people can bring their questions,” McHugh said of the sessions. “If there are themes that come up over time, we will certainly be able to offer topics, if that’s what people want,” adding that some weeks could include presentations from special guests.
The hope is that the sessions will be a source of support for parents who feel like they could use a little, especially coming out of COVID.
“We all need support, we all feel better when we’re connected,” McHugh said. “With COVID, there’s been a disruption in connection.”
For more information, please call 507-615-0600, option 2, or send a message through MyChart.
