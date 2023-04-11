Gundersen Winona Clinic welcomes Vanessa Trim, a registered nurse and nurse practitioner, to its family medicine team. Prior to joining the Winona Campus, Vanessa worked at Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics and Gundersen Health System’s neonatal intensive care unit.
“I’m excited to meet the great people who entrust Gundersen Winona with their care,” Vanessa said. “I believe in holistic, patient-centered care and work to foster respect, integrity and compassion through my patient interactions.”
Vanessa will provide primary care to patients of all ages and offers a variety of services, including general wellness exams for all ages, sports physicals, chronic disease management, minor procedures, and holistic patient-centered care.
“I’ve been working at Gundersen for nine years,” Vanessa said. “I chose Gundersen because of its reputation. And I have stayed because of the values and the wonderful people who work here.”
To schedule an appointment with Vanessa or one of her colleagues at Gundersen Winona Clinic, call 507-615-0600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.