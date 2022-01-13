Andrew Guzzo has been promoted to chief banking officer and president (Winona), according to Greg Evans, president and CEO.
Guzzo will continue to have primary leadership responsibility for Merchants Bank’s Winona and Goodview locations, along with meaningful community engagement for the Winona area. Additionally, Guzzo will now also oversee the strategic direction of the wealth management division, marketing and other key centralized business units.
“Andrew has provided outstanding leadership for our Winona and southeast region market locations over the last five years and constantly models the servant leadership approach that is at the core of our culture,” said Evans. “His promotion will help ensure that Merchants’ strong leadership culture continues into the future as we work to continue to be the community bank of choice for individuals, families and businesses across our footprint.”
Guzzo joined Merchants Bank as Winona and southeast regional president in 2017. Prior to Merchants he spent more than a decade in the banking industry, working for American Bank & Trust in the Quad Cities (Iowa/Illinois) area and leading NXT Bank in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He also has more than 15 years of sales and sales management experience with US Foods.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our loyal clients, the Winona community and providing leadership to our talented group of associates who are devoted to helping our clients fulfill their hopes and dreams,” Guzzo said.
As part of his community engagement efforts, Guzzo serves on the Community Leadership Advisory Board for Winona State University College of Business and the President’s Advisory Committee for Minnesota State College Southeast. He also serves on Board of Directors for the Winona Family YMCA, Winona Community Foundation and Family & Children’s Center and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Transportation Policy Committee.
Merchants Bank is a full service community bank with 23 bank locations in Southeast Minnesota and West-Central Wisconsin and a leasing division, Merchants Bank Equipment Finance, in Edina, Minn. Headquartered in Winona, MN, MFGI has more than $2.7 billion in assets. Merchants was founded in 1875. Member FDIC.
