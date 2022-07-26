The Winona Farmers Market wishes to thank H3O Jazz Trio, Island City Brewing, and everyone who showed up to support our mission. On Sunday, July 17, this collaboration of H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing designated the Winona Farmers Market as the beneficiary of their monthly Jazz Jam. They raise funds for selected groups by “tripling the tips” given by the audience. Their dedication to supporting our mission is much appreciated. Being able to listen to local folks contribute to the selection and rendition of music (from “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” to “The House of the Rising Sun”) was a blast. Having fun for good causes is an awesome recipe for strengthening the threads that bind us together.
