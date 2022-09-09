Friends of the Refuge Headwaters was the recipient of a $1,470 donation from the August Jazz Jam hosted by H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing Company. This amount tied for the record of the highest donation since the Jazz Jam started in April of 2021. To date, over $16,500 has been donated to area nonprofits.
The Friends of the Refuge Headwaters is a volunteer organization that supports the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Based in Winona, the Friends host activities throughout the year that bring people out onto the refuge (paddling, fishing, bird-watching), assist refuge staff with biological surveys, and educate and advocate on behalf of the refuge.
Held on the third Sunday each month, the Jazz Jam selects a local nonprofit, then donates all tips, matched by both H3O and Island City Brewing. The September jam will be on Sunday, September 16, from 2:30-5:30 p.m. and will benefit Ready Set School. To nominate a nonprofit, visit h3ojazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html.
