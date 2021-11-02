Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is preparing to build another home in Winona and will accept applications between November 8 and December 15, 2021.
If homeownership has felt out of reach, Habitat may be able to help.
Habitat for Humanity builds safe, decent, affordable homes, partnering with individuals and families from application, through construction, to when the keys are handed over. By working together from start to finish, Habitat helps homebuyers prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership.
Habitat homebuyers have a need for safe, affordable housing, including issues such as overcrowding, unsafe structures, high rent compared to income, accessibility concerns, many repairs needed, high heating costs, or other similar concerns. Once selected, Habitat homebuyers partner with Habitat through 325 hours of sweat equity volunteering. Homebuyers must also be willing and able to pay an affordable mortgage.
Habitat for Humanity will host a community information session with snacks and refreshments to answer questions about the application process, how to qualify, and more at the East End Rec. Center on Monday, November 15, and Tuesday, November 17, from 5-7 p.m.
Watch Facebook and the Habitat website for future information session dates and times. Habitat for Humanity is an equal housing opportunity lender. To learn more about the homeownership program or complete an application visit the Habitat website at habitatwinona.org or call 507-457-0003.
Driven by the belief that everyone deserves a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in Georgia. The Christian housing organization has become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states and more than 70 countries. Founded locally in 1994, Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County has built more than 50 homes and repaired almost 250. Open to the public, the ReStore supports Habitat operations by selling new and gently used building materials and furniture. Habitat homebuyers help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitatwinona.org.
