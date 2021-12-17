Sandy Villard works on painting Habitat’s new house. The dedicated board members from Habitat for Humanity spent a recent Saturday morning painting the interior of house number 52 right here in Winona. The Skappel family is looking forward to moving into their new home in the new year!
