A groundbreaking ceremony marks a key moment in time, a moment after which things will never quite be the same.
Last weekend Habitat for Humanity-Winona County broke ground on the first two of 11 homes in the St. Charles community for the Mielke and Quintana families. The first shovel scoops are just the beginning of their homeownership journey.
On Saturday, representatives from multiple faith groups, businesses, elected officials, and neighbors all came together to welcome and raise up the Mielke and Quintana families.
Habitat for Humanity builds safe, decent, affordable homes known for their durability and energy efficiency, and the volunteers who build those homes are the heart and soul of the work. Community volunteers and students from the Minnesota State College-Southeast Construction Technology program will build the homes under the skilled supervision of the Habitat for Humanity construction team.
“There is nothing quite like seeing neighbors rally around neighbors in the spirit of mutual aid,” said Amanda Hedlund, Habitat for Humanity executive director. “This labor of love answers the problem of a family’s affordable housing crisis today and builds stability that lasts for generations.”
