Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is pleased to announce its new executive board members for the 2022 fiscal year. Jen Gibson, senior application specialist for Unimax Systems Corp, will serve as incoming board chair. Matt Becker, chief financial officer for WNB Financial, will serve as vice-chair. Sue Savat, chief financial officer for Merchants Bank, will serve as incoming treasurer.
Habitat would also like to publicly welcome its four newest board members:
Brian Pinnow, vice president of pre-construction at Wieser Brothers General Contractor, Inc, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout with a B.A. in construction management. He has served as a project manager, senior project manager, and VP of pre-construction for more than 17 years with Wieser Brothers. His experience spans every construction market, running large complex projects.
Jan Brosnahan, chief financial officer at Winona Health, spent the beginning of her career as a CPA with KPMG Peat Marwick. She then spent over 20 years as a divisional controller in the electronics industry for Watlow before joining Winona Health as their CFO in 2013.
Laurie Reed, chief human resources at Winona State, has made a career of working with people. Her professional journey took her from manufacturing to financial services, and back to her undergraduate alma mater, Winona State University. She is driven by faith, family, and making small differences in someone’s day.
Brian Singer-Towns retired in 2021 after 40 years of service as a lay Catholic leader. For the past 25 years, he worked at Saint Mary's Press in Winona as an editor, author, presenter, and department manager. He is the author of several best-selling texts for Catholic youth and led Saint Mary's Press in the development of its award-winning Bible lines for youth and adults. For the past several years Brian has volunteered weekly with Habitat for Humanity’s repair programs and at the Habitat ReStore.
At the same time, Habitat for Humanity gives its deepest thanks to departing board members Chad Ubl, Winona city manager; Anne Olsen Wagner, Winona Health nurse practitioner; Jay Sadowski; Sandy Villard; and Steve Napieralski, president of Oz Lifting Products. Each one has given more than can be expressed. Habitat is made stronger by their contributions, and they will be sorely missed.
Habitat board members are local individuals that believe in Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. They bring their ideas, experiences, and recommendations to help guide Habitat’s decisions. Each one invests their time and energy into the betterment of their community.
Habitat welcomes volunteers and supporters from all backgrounds who believe that every person deserves a decent, safe, affordable place to live — regardless of race, religion, age, gender, political views, or any other distinction too often divides people.
To learn more about getting involved with Habitat for Humanity, please call Jessi Darst, community engagement coordinator, at 507-703-0015 or email engage@habitatwinona.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.